Skip to Content
News

Kofa High School MCJROTC Rifle Team earns spot in Service Championships

YUHSD
By
New
Published 11:04 AM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) -  The Kofa High School Marine Corps Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (MCJROTC) Rifle Team has earned a spot at the Marine Corps Service Championships after placing 11th out of 105 teams in their last competition.

The team includes cadets Mildreth Hernandez, Jasmine Escalera, Delila Mendez, and Thifanny Cardenas.

Hernandez has perviously made nationals and says it was really exciting to see her teammates make it as well and says they have grown so much as a team and as time has passed, they have gotten closer. 

The competition will be held in Alabama in February and say they are excited to travel and show off all the skills that they have learned. 

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Valeria Rodriguez

Valeria Rodriguez joined the KYMA team as a multimedia journalist in June 2023.
If you have any story ideas, you can contact her at valeria.rodriguez@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content