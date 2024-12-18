Kofa High School MCJROTC Rifle Team earns spot in Service Championships

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Kofa High School Marine Corps Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (MCJROTC) Rifle Team has earned a spot at the Marine Corps Service Championships after placing 11th out of 105 teams in their last competition.

The team includes cadets Mildreth Hernandez, Jasmine Escalera, Delila Mendez, and Thifanny Cardenas.

Hernandez has perviously made nationals and says it was really exciting to see her teammates make it as well and says they have grown so much as a team and as time has passed, they have gotten closer.

The competition will be held in Alabama in February and say they are excited to travel and show off all the skills that they have learned.