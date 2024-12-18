House Ethics Committee secretly voted to release Matt Gaetz ethics report, source says

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Ethics Committee has voted in secret to release the long-awaited ethics report into former Rep. Matt Gaetz. The move by the bipartisan panel raises the possibility that the allegations against the Florida Republican who was President-elect Donald Trump’s first choice for attorney general could be made public in the coming days. The decision by the bipartisan committee was made earlier this month, according to a person familiar with the vote who was not authorized to publicly discuss the matter and spoke on condition of anonymity. CNN first reported the vote. Gaetz lashed out on social media, again denying any wrongdoing.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.