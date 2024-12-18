7 foreign tourists hospitalized in Fiji were not poisoned by alcohol or illicit drugs, officials say

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Officials in Fiji say a toxicology report shows seven foreign tourists who were hospitalized after drinking cocktails at a resort bar were not poisoned by alcohol or illicit drugs. Fiji’s Tourism Minister Viliame R. Gavoka said on Wednesday the cause of the tourists’ illness over the weekend remains under investigation. All seven tourists have since fully recovered. They became ill at the five-star Warwick resort near the town of Sigatoka on Saturday. News outlets had speculated that the cause of the foreigners’ illness was possible alcohol poisoning, similar to a case in Laos in November in which six tourists died after consuming drinks tainted with methanol.

