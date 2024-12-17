Z Fun Factory celebrates holidays with Christmasville

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A local business is bringing the Yuma community together to have an early Christmas celebration for a good cause.

The Z Fun Factory is hosting the second annual christmasville saturday and sunday from five to nine-pm. More than 50 vendors will be in place. There will be food and live entertainment for the entire family.

"We have huge bounce houses, a rock wall, wipeout obstacle courses. We have multiple activities like ornament painting. We have Christmas bowling, Christmas tic-tac-toe and even a sand bag for toddlers and we have activities for adults," said Rafi Asmar, Z Fun Factory owner.

Admission is $5, kids under three years of age get in for free.

Part of the proceeds will go to Amberly's Place.