Israel’s Netanyahu tours buffer zone inside Syria

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu entered Syrian territory on Tuesday during a security tour of the buffer zone seized by Israel in the past few days since the fall of Bashar Assad. It was the first time a sitting Israeli leader entered Syrian territory. Netanyau and Defense Minister Israel Katz visited the summit of Mount Hermon, the highest peak in the area, which is located inside Syrian territory. Katz added that Israel will maintain a presence in the Syrian buffer zone “for as long as is required” and had instructed the Israeli military to quickly establish a presence including fortifications, in anticipation of what could be an extended stay in the area.

