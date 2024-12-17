About 3 dozen high-rise buildings in South Florida are sinking

SUNNY ISLES BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Almost three dozen high-rise condos and luxury hotels are sinking or settling along South Florida beaches. A new study from the University of Miami says 35 buildings along an almost 12-mile stretch from Miami Beach to Sunny Isles Beach have sunk or settled in a range of 0.8 to 3.1 inches. In some cases the changes are being caused by nearby construction. It’s not uncommon for buildings to sink a little during construction and right afterward. But the scientists say the revelations in their recent study are surprising because the changes occurred several years after construction.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.