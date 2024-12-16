Serbian police used spyware to keep track of opponents and journalists, Amnesty says

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Amnesty International says Serbia’s secret service and police have been spying on journalists and opposition activists by installing a spyware on their mobile phones. The report published Monday is backed by testimonies of those who claim their phones have been hacked in recent months. Amnesty says the spy software was used to unlock phones to capture covert screenshots and copy contact lists, which were then uploaded to a government-controlled server. Serbia’s police said in a statement that the Amnesty report is “absolutely incorrect” but also added that “the forensic tool is used in the same way by other police forces around the world.”

