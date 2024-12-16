Skip to Content
IID hosts Festival of Lights through December 23

KYMA
Published 10:40 AM

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial Irrigation District (IID) is lighting up the holiday season with a very special Christmas showcase.

The IID is hosting a drive-thru lights display at the Imperial Fairgrounds.

The "Festival of Lights" celebrates the agriculture community of the Imperial Valley with a holiday touch.

The event runs from December 18 through the 23 from 6 to 10 p.m.

"Over the last couple of years, turning our direction toward being more costumer focus at the IID more focus on developing our workforce, we proudly work here, live here. This is for our families and your families ad everyone's families in the imperial, we hope you enjoy it," said Jamie Asbury, IID General Manager.

The IID expects the "Festival of Lights" to become an annual event.

