10 winners of the ‘I Love My Librarian Award’ are celebrated for their community work

NEW YORK (AP) — At Wisconsin’s Mukwonago Community Library, director Abby Armou isn’t only committed to providing books and other media for local residents. She’s working on a large-scale project of repatriation. Armou, one of 10 recipients this year of an “I Love My Librarian Award,” has been overseeing the cataloging of some 12,000 Native American artifacts donated to the library in the 1960s and making sure they are returned to the tribes that have claimed them. Her efforts led to members of her community nominating her for the honor presented by the American Library Association. Each of the 10 winners receives $5,000 and a $750 stipend for an association gathering next month in Phoenix.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.