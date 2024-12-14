Journalism writes winning story in Los Alamitos Derby, beats 3 entries from Bob Baffert

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif. (AP) — Journalism won the $200,000 Los Alamitos Futurity by 3 1/2 lengths on Saturday, defeating three entries from Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert, who was trying to win the Grade 2 race for the eighth time at the Orange County track.

Ridden by Umberto Rispoli, Journalism ran 1 1/16 miles in 1 minute, 43.04 seconds. The 2-year-old colt had been supplemented to the race by trainer Michael McCarthy for $7,500 three days earlier.

Sent off as the 5-2 second choice, Journalism paid $7.60 to win. There was no place or show wagering because of the five-horse field. The victory increased his career earnings to $158,880.

“We gave this horse every opportunity not to run today, but he had two wonderful works and he was very cool and composed in the paddock,” McCarthy said. “He’s picking things up fast.”

Journalism overtook pacesetter Getaway Car in the stretch.

“He broke very well and was nice and relaxed,” Rispoli said. “I started to wind him up on the turn. He’s so smart and changed leads perfectly and then gave me a real nice finish.”

Journalism earned 10 points on the Kentucky Derby leaderboard, which determines the 20-horse field for the Triple Crown opener next May.

Getaway Car, the 7-2 third choice and one of three entrants for Baffert, finished second. Stablemate Gaming, the 1-2 favorite for Baffert, was another three lengths back in third. It was the first time in four starts that Gaming finished worse than second. He was runner-up in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile last month.

Baffert’s third entry, Mellencamp, finished last.

___

AP horse racing: https://apnews.com/hub/horse-racing