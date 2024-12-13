Yuma School District One ponder next step after bond struck down by voters

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma School District One is still coming to terms of a $77 million bond on the general election ballot being struck down by voters.

The school district says they are in need of over $150 million and the bond would've accounted for roughly half of that.

The money is needed for major renovation projects.

“We want to make sure all of our schools have that element of safety embedded in them, other ones are our ess classrooms," said Denis Ponde, Chief Financial Officer.

For now it's back to the drawing board on how district one will raise the money needed