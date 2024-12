YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)- Yuma Police Department is giving out free steering wheel locks to the public.

This event is taking place from 8:00 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Target at Yuma Palms mall there is a limit to one lock per car.

Stay tuned to find out what’s YPD’s initiative is and how you can take preventative steps to stay safe from car theft.