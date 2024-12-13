Skip to Content
Christmas at the Crossing debuts this winter

KYMA
By ,
Published 3:07 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A new Christmas event is coming to Yuma.

"Christmas at the Crossing"  is a three-day event at the Colorado State Historic Park.

The event gets underway Friday, December 20 and entry is $15 per person. 

The executive director shares what you can expect. 

“The event is going to be all things Christmas. The whole park is going to be lit up in lights and a light show. We have inflatables, we have train rides for the kids, we have pictures with Santa, multiple photobooths, games for the kids to play, food and beverage vendors,“ said Cathy Douglas, Yuma Crossing National Heritage Area Executive Director

Entry is $15. You can find more about tickets and event times here.

