Ontario to restrict electricity exports to US and bar American-made alcohol if Trump tariffs applied

TORONTO (AP) — A senior official in Canada’s most populous province says that if President-elect Donald Trump imposes sweeping tariffs on all Canadian products, Ontario may considering barring American-made alcohol in addition to restricting electricity exports to Michigan, New York state and Minnesota. An official in Ontario Premier Doug Ford’s government says it is contemplating restricting Ontario’s liquor control board from buying American-made alcohol. The board is the largest purchaser of alcohol in the world and the main liquor retailer in the province. Ontario is also considering restricting exports of Canadian critical minerals required for electric vehicle batteries.

