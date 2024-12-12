Juan Soto to be introduced by Mets at Citi Field after striking record $765 million, 15-year deal

NEW YORK (AP) — Juan Soto will be introduced by the New York Mets at Citi Field, a day after his record $765 million, 15-year contract was finalized. Soto chose the Mets’ offer on Sunday, deciding to leave the Yankees after helping them reach the World Series in his only season in the Bronx. The 26-year-old’s contract value eclipsed Shohei Ohtani’s $700 million, 10-year deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers last December. Its length topped Fernando Tatis Jr.’s $340 million, 14-year agreement with San Diego that runs through 2034.

