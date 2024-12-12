Skip to Content
News

Four Yuma teens arrested in connection to drive-by shooting in Somerton

MGN
By
New
Published 3:21 PM

SOMERTON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Four teenagers were arrested in connection to a drive-by shooting that happened in the area of Avenida Serenidad, according to the Somerton Police Department (SPD).

SPD says the shooting happened at 2:30 a.m. on December 7, where multiple rounds hit an occupied home, but no injuries were reported.

Three of the young men arrested were 17-year-olds and one was 16 years old. They were all from Yuma.

Somerton police were able to find the vehicle, weapon and ammo used in the drive-by shooting.

If you have any information regarding this case, Somerton police encourage you to call the Somerton Police Department at 928-722-7326.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Marcos Icahuate

Reach out to Marcos with your story ideas at marcos.icahuate@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content