Former Trump attorney lashes out at ‘lawfare’ after court appearance in Wisconsin fake electors case

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Former associates of President-elect Donald Trump have made their initial appearances in a Wisconsin court on felony charges related to a plan to submit paperwork falsely claiming Trump won the swing state in 2020. Jim Troupis was Trump’s attorney in Wisconsin. Kenneth Chesebro is an attorney who advised the campaign. And Mike Roman was Trump’s director of Election Day operations in 2020. They all are charged with 11 felony forgery counts. Troupis appeared in person Thursday, while the other two appeared by phone with their attorneys in the courtroom. They will enter pleas later.

