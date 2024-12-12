Current, future North Carolina governor’s challenge of power-shifting law could be first of many

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper and Gov.-elect Josh Stein have challenged a portion of a law just enacted by the Republican-dominated General Assembly that erodes Stein’s powers and those of other top Democrats elected last month. The lawsuit filed Thursday in state court focuses on a provision that would prevent Stein from picking his own commander of the State Highway Patrol. More court challenges are likely because the bill enacted Wednesday with a veto override seeks to weaken Stein and others elsewhere. Later this month, Cooper leaves office after eight years. Republican lawmakers didn’t immediately respond to the lawsuit.

