China’s Xi is likely to decline Trump’s inauguration invitation, seeing it as too risky to attend

WASHINGTON (AP) — China experts say Chinese leader Xi Jinping would likely see President-elect Donald Trump’s invitation to attend his inauguration as too risky to accept, and the gesture from Trump may have little bearing on the increasingly competitive ties between the two nations. The experts say they cannot see the Chinese leader coming to Washington next month to celebrate Trump’s return to the White House. Yun Sun is director of the China program at the Stimson Center. She says should Trump slap high tariffs on Chinese goods upon taking office as he’s threatened, Xi would look like a fool if he had chosen to attend the inauguration.

