DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — An American who says he crossed into Syria on foot is free after seven months in detention. Travis Timmerman told the Al-Arabiya TV network in an interview on Thursday that he had been treated well. He appeared in videos circulating online earlier in the day in which rebels said they had located him and were keeping him safe.

