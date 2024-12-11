The Associated Press names its Breakthrough Entertainers of 2024

Drumroll, please. Seven people who became stars in 2024 have been named The Associated Press’ Breakthrough Entertainers of the Year. Aaron Pierre announced himself in the taut, suspenseful thriller “Rebel Ridge,” Nicholas Alexander Chavez frightened in the one-two punch of “Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story” and “Grotesquerie,” and GloRilla emerged as one of rap’s most promising new voices. Maleah Joi Moon blew up on Broadway, Myha’la stamped her authority on the series “Industry,” Adria Arjona soared in “Blink Twice” and “Hit Man,” while Fred Hechinger ruled as a Roman emperor in “Gladiator II.”

