Stop & Shop is using grocery store kiosks to make digital-only deals available to more customers

Regional supermarket chain Stop & Shop is installing kiosks in all of its stores in the Northeast U.S. to make digital-only coupons more accessible. Stop & Shop said on Wednesday that the kiosks will give customers access to digital coupons by scanning a loyalty card or entering a phone number. Digital-only deals can offer significant savings, but they generally require customers to electronically clip a coupon from a grocer’s app or on its website. In 2022, a coalition of consumer groups urged supermarket chains to ensure deals are available in both digital and non-digital formats. The founder of Consumer World says Stop & Shop is the first chain to respond to the group’s request.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.