Luxury real estate brokers charged in federal indictment with sex trafficking in NYC

NEW YORK (AP) — Two luxury real estate brokers and their brother have been charged in a federal indictment with sex trafficking. The indictment unsealed Wednesday in Manhattan alleges that brokers Oren and Tal Alexander and their brother Alon Alexander worked together to “violently drug, sexually assault, and rape dozens of victims.” U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York Damian Williams said the brothers used their wealth and influence to take advantage of their victims starting at least in 2010 and continuing to 2021. The brothers Oren and Tal Alexander are known for brokering deals on high-end properties in Manhattan and Miami. Lawyers for the three brothers did not immediately comment on the charges.

