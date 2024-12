YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A group of migrants were found hiding in the Sonoran Desert, according to a post from U.S. Border Patrol Yuma Sector.

Wellton Station, BORSTAR and Yuma station agents were searching for these migrants in the Sonoran Desert.

A K9 named Bena alerted agents to the migrants hiding in a row of trees.

The migrants were arrested and processed for removal from the U.S.