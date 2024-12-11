Japan’s Nissan reshuffles management to fix its money-losing business

TOKYO (AP) — Embattled Japanese automaker Nissan has tapped Jeremy Papin as its chief operating officer in a major management reshuffle billed as key to a turnaround. The move, announced in the United States Thursday, means Papin, chairman of Nissan’s Americas Management Committee, replaces Stephen Ma, who will oversee Nissan Motor Co.’s China operations. Ma’s replacement had been speculated about for some time, given Nissan’s problems in the key U.S. market, lately dominated by Tesla, Toyota and Ford. Last month, Nissan said it was slashing 9,000 jobs, or about 6% of its global work force, and reducing global production capacity by 20%.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.