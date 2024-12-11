Homeland security officials meet with lawmakers about mysterious drone flights in New Jersey
Associated Press
Homeland security officials in New Jersey are meeting with state and local lawmakers to discuss the recent spate of drone sightings throughout the state. People started spotting dozens of mysterious nighttime flights last month. The flights have raised growing concern, in part because they were initially detected near a military research and manufacturing facility and over President-elect Donald Trump’s golf course in Bedminster. The number of sightings has increased in recent days, though officials say many of the objects seen may be planes rather than drones. It’s also possible that a single drone has been reported more than once. Gov. Phil Murphy and law enforcement officials say the drones don’t appear to pose a threat.