Haiti’s main international airport reopens one month after gang violence forced it to close

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Haiti’s main international airport has reopened one month after it closed for the second time this year because of gang violence. Haiti’s government said Wednesday that Haitian soldiers and police, bolstered by Kenyan police leading a U.N.-backed mission to quell gang violence, had boosted security in the area. The Toussaint Louverture airport in Port-au-Prince closed in mid-November after gangs opened fire on a Spirit Airlines flight that was preparing to land. They struck a flight attendant who suffered minor injuries. Other commercial planes were also hit that day. A Federal Aviation Administration ban on U.S. airlines flying to Haiti expires Thursday.

