Gunmen kill a judge outside a court building in the violence-torn Mexican resort of Acapulco

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Gunmen have shot to death a state judge outside a court building in the violence-wracked Pacific coast resort of Acapulco in Mexico. The prosecutors’ office in the southern state of Guerrero said they were reviewing security camera footage to try to identify the killers. The attack on Wednesday killed Edmundo Román Pinzón, who served as a criminal court judge and also sat on a state appeals court. Killings of members of the judiciary branch in Mexico are relatively, but have happened in the past. Acapulco has seen almost two decades of unrelenting violence, the result of turf battles between a number of warring drug gangs.

