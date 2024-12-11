Gadsden Elementary School District students prepare for London’s New Year parade

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Over 100 students in the Gadsden Elementary School District's marching band will perform in the London’s New Year’s Day parade. Parents gathered at Southwest Junior High on Tuesday night for their final informational meeting, and they received a special surprise.

Onvida Health donated $15,000 to the district to help fund the student's week-long trip. One parent says she’s thankful for the donation because it helps make it possible for her son and other students to travel.

“We still need to cover a lot of expenses and this donation and every single donation is gonna help every single student. There’s 117 students, so this is perfect," said parent boosters committee president Karla Mota.

Several students say they're looking forward to the trip.

"I’m feeling excited. Pretty grateful to be going to London, especially us, our friends, our families, and I’m just excited overall to perform," said marching band student Damian Rubio.

“Yah I was so excited. I was so happy because I've been in this band for so long," said marching band student Allisson Nunez. "And I was like that is so cool. I was really really happy."

This is the 4th time the marching band has traveled to Europe and the 2nd trip to London. The band teacher says he’s proud of all the students hard work.

“I’m really proud of the kids," said band director Jesus Quintero. "Showing up to practice, showing up to each and every performance, each parade, and this extends from the smallest parade here in town to the biggest stage which we are going to.”

Congratulations students and have a wonderful trip.