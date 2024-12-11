Fat Daddy’s family to run business after owner passes away

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A popular local food vendor has passed away and his family is looking to continue his legacy.

The owner of Fat Daddy’s, Salvatore Quartuccio, passed away over the weekend.

Family and friends have decided to keep the business going in his honor.

The business is located in the Foothills on the corner of East 37th Way and South Avenue 13 E, across the street from the Foothills banks.

Sal started with just a hot dog cart but over the years, Fat Daddy’s grew its business, its food menu and it’s clientele.

They will continue offering live music and Christmas celebrations.

"He wanted to do the live music, the hamburgers, keep it simple, you know. Our family is going to keep this open for him,” said Jacob Fletcher, son of Fat Daddy’s owner.

Sal’s best friend, Curtis Roark, described the kind of person Quartuccio was.

“If you were friends with Sal, in a short time you became family. It went from friendship to family just really fast with him, he would do anything for anybody," said Roark.

Family and friends have a message on what sal would like locals to do to keep his memory alive.

“Everybody needs to just keep coming down here as they always have enjoying the music, enjoying the atmosphere, and everything is always on a 'let’s have fun' attitude," Roark said.

As they say, here at Fat Daddy's come in as strangers and leave as friends.

They will be holding a celebration of life on January 16, 2025.