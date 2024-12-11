Blinken faces GOP critics in Congress who say Afghanistan withdrawal ‘lit the world on fire’

WASHINGTON (AP) — Secretary of State Antony Blinken has appeared before the House Foreign Affairs Committee to face questions for the last time regarding some of the darkest moments of President Joe Biden’s presidency: the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan. Wednesday’s hearing comes at the twilight of Blinken’s diplomatic career, with only weeks left before President-elect Donald Trump takes office, as well as that of Foreign Affairs chair Michael McCaul following nearly four years of animosity between the two men over the end of America’s longest war. His testimony comes months after Republicans issued a scathing report, blaming the disastrous end on Biden’s administration and minimizing the role of Trump, who had signed the withdrawal deal with the Taliban.

