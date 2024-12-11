Arizona Digest

Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up for select Arizona stories. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s complete coverage of Arizona and the rest of the world, visit Coverage Plan at newsroom.ap.org

ARIZONA-GROUNDWATER

PHOENIX __ Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes announced Wednesday she’s suing a Saudi business for violating a public nuisance law for what she says is excessive groundwater pumping that threatens the public health, safety and infrastructure of local communities in a rural western county. The complaint filed in Maricopa County Superior Court alleges that the pumping has had widespread effects in the Ranegras Plain Basin of La Paz County, harming everyone who depends on the basin with water. By Gabriel Sandoval and Anita Snow. UPCOMING: 400 words, photo.

IMMIGRATION-CALIFORNIA

SAN DIEGO — The sheriff of the nation’s fifth-largest county has defied a new policy to limit cooperation with federal immigration authorities, setting up a showdown over a new obstacle to President-elect Donald Trump’s mass deportation plans. San Diego County supervisors voted to prohibit its sheriff’s department from working with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement on the federal agency’s enforcement of civil immigration laws. By Elliot Spagat. SENT: 560 words.

NCAA SETTLEMENT-ATHLETES

The athletes whose lawsuit against the NCAA is primed to pave the way for schools to pay them directly also want a players’ association to represent them in the complex contract negotiations that have overtaken the industry. The settlement, with a price tag of $2.8 billion that will be distributed over the next 10 years to players both past and present, does not address whether athletes should be considered employees of the schools. By National Writer Eddie Pells. SENT: 500 words.

GLF-LIV-PGA MATCH

Brooks Koepka feels like he could be stepping into another Ryder Cup environment, match play with bragging rights at stake, even if it’s only two-man teams competing in one match instead of 12-man teams in 28 matches. Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau, each a major champion the last two years while playing for LIV Golf, take on Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy from the PGA Tour in a made-for-TV match at Shadow Creek in Nevada on Dec. 17. By Golf Writer Doug Ferguson. SENT: 500 words.

US–SINKHOLES-LOCALIZE IT: Three days after a Pennsylvania woman searching for her cat disappeared at the chasm of a three-story deep sinkhole, the digging crews were back at it Thursday, hoping for a miracle but expecting to recover her remains. Sinkholes can happen many places, but some states have more damage from sinkholes than others. We list those out and provide additional context on sinkholes, how they form, and other recent occurrences. Find the latest Localize It guides.

US–FEDERAL-PRISONS-LOCALIZE IT: The federal Bureau of Prisons has informed its employees and members of Congress that intends to idle six prison facilities across the nation and permanently close a women’s prison in California dubbed the “rape club” by prisoners and workers because of rampant sexual abuse there that was uncovered by The Associated Press in 2022. We list the prisons and their locations and offer reporting suggestions. Find the latest Localize It guides.

US–CHRONIC ABSENTEEISM-INDIGENOUS STUDENTS-LOCALIZE IT: Years after COVID-19 disrupted American schools, nearly every state is still struggling with attendance. But attendance has been worse for Native American students — a disparity that existed before the pandemic and has since grown, according to data collected by The Associated Press. We provide the data, additionalcontext and suggested reporting questions. We also have an audio Q&A with a reporter from ICT, who collaborated with the AP on this story. Find the latest Localize It guides.

US–IMMIGRATION-DEPORTATIONS-LOCALIZE IT: The Republican Party’s 2024 platform calls for “the largest deportation operation in American history.” It remains to be seen how far President-elect Donald Trump will go but don’t expect him to follow through on his pledges overnight when he takes office Jan. 20. We provide context, ideas and reporting threads to keep in mind when covering immigration and potential mass deportations. Find the latest Localize It guides.

US–EDUCATION-IMMIGRANT STUDENTS-LOCALIZE IT: Schools around the country are preparing for upheaval from President-elect Donald Trump’s plans to deport millions of people living in this country illegally. It remains to be seen whether Trump will follow through on the pledge, but some superintendents say the threats could deter immigrants from sending their kids to school either way. We provide data resources and suggestions for reporting on this now and in the coming months. Find the latest Localize It guides.

US–ELECTION 2024-FEMALE LEGISLATORS-LOCALIZE IT: Women will for the first time make up a majority of state legislators in Colorado and New Mexico next year, but at least 13 states saw losses in female representation after the November election, according to a count released Thursday by the Rutgers Center for American Women and Politics. While women will fill a record number of state legislative seats in 2025, the overall uptick will be slight, filling just over third of legislative seats. Races in some states are still being called. We break down the states with increased and decreased representation, offer reporting suggestions and provide an embed code for an interactive bar chart that looks at the numbers in each state. Find the latest Localize It guides.

