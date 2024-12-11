AP Breakthrough Entertainer: Nicholas Alexander Chavez feels best between ‘action’ and ‘cut’

Nicholas Alexander Chavez starred in two Ryan Murphy shows this fall. He played Lyle Menendez in “Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story” for Netflix and a priest in FX’s “Grotesquerie.” Chavez’s work in the Murphyverse has made him one of The Associated Press’ Breakthrough Entertainers of 2024. The 25-year-old says he feels the most free when he’s on set and between the words “action” and “cut.” Next, he will appear in the reboot of “I Know What You Did Last Summer.”

