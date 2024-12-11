49ers look to maintain their ‘urgency’ when they host the rival Rams

AP Pro Football Writer

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — At this point the past two seasons, the San Francisco 49ers were fighting for playoff positioning rather than their playoff lives.

After snapping a three-game losing streak with a lopsided win last week against Chicago, the Niners head into a Thursday night division showdown against the Los Angeles Rams hoping to play with the same kind of desperation in a game they almost certainly need to win to get to the postseason.

“I think just across the board as a team, everybody had just a bit more of sense of urgency and I think we executed and played together as a team, and we didn’t let off,” quarterback Brock Purdy said. “Really liked that. But, that was last week so now it’s on to this week and how can we do that again?”

After getting outscored by 53 points in losses at Green Bay and Buffalo, the 49ers (6-7) played their most complete game of the season to keep their playoff hopes alive.

While some credited a feeling of desperation or speeches from players such as Purdy and Deommodore Lenoir for the turnaround, linebacker Fred Warner said it was more about execution than anything else.

“We didn’t go out there in Green Bay, we didn’t go out there in Buffalo saying, ‘Let’s just hope that we win.’ Trust me, I felt desperate as hell going into both those games,” he said. “It just didn’t work out. … It didn’t happen because last week we decided we wanted to. This was weeks in the making.”

Whatever the reason, the results were obvious to anyone watching, including the Rams (7-6), who had their own signature performance to boost their playoff chances.

Los Angeles held off Buffalo 44-42 to remain one game behind Seattle in the NFC West race and a game ahead of the 49ers and Arizona in the tightly packed division.

Coach Sean McVay knows his team will need a similar performance to beat San Francisco and earn a season sweep.

“I saw they certainly had a very dominant performance,” he said. “If there’s anything that you do know, it’s a week-to-week league. Humility is only a week away. They have excellent coaches, excellent personnel and really good schemes. No matter what’s really happened in terms of the trajectory of the injuries, they’re going to be ready to go.”

Puka power

Puka Nacua is in dominant form with 33 catches for 458 yards and three TDs in the Rams’ past four games, highlighted by a 162-yard performance last week against Buffalo in which he also scored his first rushing TD. Nacua was injured for these clubs’ first meeting this season — but last year, he broke the NFL’s single-game rookie receptions record with 15 in his first game against San Francisco, and he set the NFL rookie season records for catches and yards receiving during his visit to Santa Clara last January.

“He’s a tough football player,” 49ers defensive coordinator Nick Sorensen said. “Some guys are just competitive. He’s got size, he doesn’t go down easy. Some things you can’t measure and he’s just got it.”

Deebo’s struggles

The least productive four-game stretch of Deebo Samuel’s career sent the frustrated wide receiver for the San Francisco 49ers to social media. In a now-deleted post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Samuel said the reason he gained only 97 yards from scrimmage the past four games was not that he was struggling but that he wasn’t getting the ball. His teammates and coaches believe he will get back to his All-Pro form soon.

“I want to get Deebo the ball every play if I could,” Purdy said. “I want to have him break all the records as best as possible. I want Deebo to do Deebo things.”

Defense declining

The Rams defense got shredded twice in the past three weeks by Saquon Barkley’s Eagles and Josh Allen’s Bills, dropping the unit to 27th in total defense. LA’s vaunted young pass rush led by rookie Jared Verse has no sacks in its past two games and just three in the past four games. Considering Purdy drove the Niners to 425 yards in the teams’ first meeting this season without Christian McCaffrey, George Kittle or Samuel, the Rams’ offense might need yet another prolific game to overcome its defense’s weaknesses.

Under pressure

With Nick Bosa sidelined the past three games, the 49ers have had to generate pass rushes from different sources. They had a season-high seven sacks last week with Yetur Gross-Matos getting three and Leonard Floyd two. The 32-year-old Floyd has 5 1/2 sacks in his past four games.

“Leonard’s just an Energizer bunny,” Shanahan said. “It’s crazy with him being one of the older guys and stuff and how many different teams he’s been to, but I’ve played against him enough and felt that.”

Bosa has a chance to return this week and is listed as questionable.

AP Sports Writer Greg Beacham in Los Angeles contributed to this report

