Yuma has the 2nd highest mortgage delinquency rate among small U.S. metros

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - According to a recent study by Construction Coverage, Yuma has the 2nd highest mortgage delinquency rate among small U.S. metros with a rate of 5% of there being at least 30 days delinquent.

About 1% of mortgages were over 90 days delinquent.

The city with the highest mortgage delinquency rate among small U.S. metro was Laredo, Texas.

Arizona ranks number 33 with mortgage delinquency rate and California ranks 48.

Valeria Rodriguez

Valeria Rodriguez joined the KYMA team as a multimedia journalist in June 2023.
If you have any story ideas, you can contact her at valeria.rodriguez@kecytv.com.

