YPD giving away devices to prevent auto thefts

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A local law enforcement agency is giving away devices to prevent auto thefts especially during this Christmas shopping season.

The Yuma Police Department (YPD) will have steering wheel locks available for free Friday, December 13 at the Target parking lot in Yuma from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Yuma police say this device could help keep your vehicle safe.

"A locking steering wheel device is one of easiest ways to detour to auto theft and it only takes a few seconds to secure in place. The lock restricts the ability for any one to steer the wheel reducing the chance to become a victim of a crime," said Christina Fernandez, YPD PIO.

There will one steering wheel lock per vehicle and they will be given on a first come first serve basis.