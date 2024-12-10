Skip to Content
Woman killed in crash as officer responds to threat at Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s home

ROME, Ga. (AP) — Authorities say a motorist was killed as police responded to a bomb threat at the Georgia home of U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene. Police in Rome, Georgia, say an officer on the local bomb squad was traveling to the scene Monday when he collided with another car. Greene identified the woman killed as Tammie Pickelsimer. On social media, Greene said the threat warned of a pipe bomb in her mailbox. That touched off the police response. Greene said it was the latest instance of false threats being made to draw first responders to her home.

The Associated Press

