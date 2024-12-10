Proposed merger of Kroger and Albertsons blocked by judges

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A proposed merger between supermarkets Kroger Albertsons was blocked Tuesday by federal and state judges.

A Seattle judge said the merger would lessen competition and violate Washington's consumer-protection laws.

Both supermarkets said they were disappointed in the decision and could possibly appeal, but the deal could fall apart during the time it would take for the case to continue.

Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes made a statement Tuesday regarding the judges' decision to block the proposal.

“I’m proud to have brought this case on behalf of Arizona consumers and I am grateful for the talented members of our antitrust team for their incredibly hard work. Their dedication and expertise played a pivotal role in achieving this outcome, which will help protect Arizona families from higher grocery prices, fewer choices, and diminished competition. Had this merger gone forward, it could have harmed families by reducing choices, driving up prices, and eliminating jobs. Here in Arizona, where countless communities rely on accessible, affordable grocery options, this decision helps ensure that residents won’t face the potentially devastating impacts of such a consolidation. I applaud the court for taking this step to protect consumers and uphold the values of fair competition. I remain committed to protecting hardworking Arizonans against corporate greed and consolidation.” Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes

Kroger and Albertsons made the proposal in 2022 to compete with other retailers such as Walmart, Costco, and Amazon.