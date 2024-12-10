Michigan Democrats look toward a future that some hope includes Pete Buttigieg

MONROE, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Democrats are charting their path forward after significant setbacks in the 2024 election. Come January, they will lose control of the state House, and their leading contender to succeed Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2026 announced an independent gubernatorial bid last week. Some Democrats in the state are hoping Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg will enter the race when his role in the Biden administration ends next month. Buttigieg moved to Michigan in recent years and while he has been taking calls about the potential run, he says he will make no decision until after his role finishes on Jan. 20.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.