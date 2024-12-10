Local bike club accepting donations to give warmth this winter

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A local bike club is spreading warmth to those in need this holiday season.

Los Psycholists bike club is taking donations at the three Mr. B bike shops in Yuma.

They are accepting new or gently used coats, blankets, jackets and socks.

All proceeds will go to local non-profit organizations.

"It's a big thing to keep our community warm. We got three donations spots. We donate to them every year, so is something we do keep our community happy. Whatever they need - we try to help out a lot," said Ernesto Chavez, Mr. B's bicycle mechanic.

The coat and blanket drive will be Sunday, December 15 at Joe Henry Park in Yuma from 12 to 5 p.m.