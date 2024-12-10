Japanese survivor of atomic bomb recalls its horrors in Nobel Peace Prize acceptance speech

OSLO, Norway (AP) — A Japanese man who lived through the American atomic bombing of Nagasaki has accepted this year’s Nobel Peace Prize on behalf of an organization of survivors. The 92-year-old described the agony that he witnessed in 1945, including the charred corpses of his loved ones and the ruins of his city. This year’s prize was awarded to Nihon Hidankyo, a grassroots movement that has worked for nearly 70 years to maintain a taboo around the use of nuclear weapons. The weapons have grown exponentially in power and number since being used for the first and only time in warfare by the United States on Nagasaki and Hiroshima.

