China’s CATL forms joint venture with Stellantis to build electric vehicle battery factory in Spain

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Chinese electric battery giant CATL and automaker Stellantis say they will build a major battery factory in northern Spain. The partners said Tuesday that the plant to make lithium iron phosphate batteries will be located in Zaragoza and start production by the end of 2026. CATL is already producing batteries at two European factories in Germany and Hungary. CATL and other Chinese battery makers are far ahead in the critical area of producing batteries for electric vehicles. Northvolt, Europe’s great hope for catching up, filed for bankruptcy last month.

