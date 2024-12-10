Biden issues veto threat on bill expanding federal judiciary as partisan split emerges

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is threatening to veto legislation that would expand the federal judiciary. House Republicans have teed up a vote this week on legislation that would gradually expand by 66 the number of federal judgeships across the country. Democrats negotiated the bill and helped pass it through the Senate, but are having second thoughts now that President-elect Donald Trump has secured a second term. The White House says that if Biden were presented with the bill, he would veto it. Congress last authorized a new district judgeship more than 20 years ago even as caseloads for the courts continue to rise.

