Ballet Yuma celebrates 30th Annual Nutcracker ballet

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Ballet Yuma is getting ready for an enchanting weekend with their 30th Annual Ballet Nutcracker. They say you’re in for a treat as dancers take you through the land of snow and sweets with this Christmas classic performance.

Ballet Yuma is recognized as one of Southern Arizona's pre-professional ballet companies. The board president says he hopes people walk away with a magical artistic experience.

“You know whether it’s your first time that you’ve seen it or like me where I've seen it a whole bunch of different times, it’s really a timeless story. It gets into ideas of what it is to be a child, what it is to enjoy the season, and what it is to really let your imagination flourish," said Ballet Yuma board president Sam Guerrero.



They have three shows this weekend at Snider auditorium: