Arizona car crashes cost nearly $6 billion annually

A recent study highlights the staggering economic and human toll of car crashes in Arizona, estimating nearly $6 billion in annual losses due to lost productivity, medical expenses, and property damage.

The report, published by the Advocates for Highway and Auto Safety, reveals that the past two years have been the deadliest in state history, with over 2,600 fatalities recorded.

To address these alarming statistics, the study recommends implementing key safety measures, including making seat belt violations a primary offense and enacting a motorcycle helmet law.

These recommendations aim to reduce the number of preventable fatalities and injuries on Arizona roads.

