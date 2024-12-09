What to look for in Supreme Court arguments over environmental regulation of Utah oil railway plan

WASHINGTON (AP) — A proposed western railroad expansion aimed at boosting crude oil production in Utah is coming before the Supreme Court in a case that could have wider effects on federal environmental regulation. Tuesday’s case includes a recusal by one justice and arguments about how far the government should go in considering potential harm to the environment against the backdrop of climate change.

