Supreme Court rejects appeal from Boston parents over race bias in elite high school admissions

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has rejected an appeal from Boston parents who claimed a temporary admissions exam policy for the city’s elite high schools discriminated against white students and those of Asian descent. Justices Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas dissented from their colleagues’ decision to leave in place lower court rulings in favor of the plan, which was used just once during the coronavirus pandemic. A third justice, Neil Gorsuch, said he also was troubled by the policy. The Boston School Committee had temporarily dropped the entrance exam for Boston Latin School, Boston Latin Academy and the O’Bryant School of Math and Science because it was not safe to hold exams in-person during the pandemic. Student performance and ZIP codes were used instead.

