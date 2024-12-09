Packages in Foothills stolen after mailboxes broken into

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Locals in the Foothills area are upset after several mailboxes were broken into.

“It’s just inconvenient all the way around," said Foothills resident Sandi Green.

According to the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office, ten neighborhood clusters of mailboxes were broken into and unknown packages were taken.

This happened between November 29 and November 30 near West 38th place, near Westwind RV and Golf Resort.

Until the boxes are fixed, these residents will have to go down to the post office to pick up their mail.

“We live in the Foothills so it’s very inconvenient. This time of year is very inconvenient and I was told it could be up to six months before they’re filled or fixed," continued Green.

Another neighbor says this is unfortunate but does not want people think less of the area.

“The biggest thing that bothers me about that is this is just not that kind of neighborhood. This is a nice neighborhood," said local resident Susan Bourque.

The U.S. Postal Law Enforcement will be assuming all investigative responsibilities.