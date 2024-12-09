Nauru agrees to give Australia a veto right over a range of pacts with third nations including China
Associated Press
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Australia has announced a multimillion-dollar agreement with Nauru that gives Australia a veto right over a range of pacts the tiny Pacific atoll might want to enter with third countries including China. Australia on Monday offered $89 million over five years to the remote nation’s population of 12,000 under the treaty to be implemented next year, including $26 million to enhance policing and security. Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said in a joint statement with Nauru President David Adeang at Australia’s Parliament House that the “treaty provides that Nauru and Australia will jointly agree to any engagement by other countries in Nauru’s security, banking and telecommunications sectors.”