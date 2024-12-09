Hundreds of Syrians line up at Turkish border crossing, awaiting return home

CILVEGOZU BORDER CROSSING, Turkey (AP) — Hundreds of Syrian refugees have gathered at two border crossings in southern Turkey, eagerly anticipating their return to Syria after the fall of President Bashar Assad’s government. Many arrived Monday at the Cilvegozu and Oncupinar border gates at daybreak, draped in blankets and coats. Some camped by the barriers of the border crossing, warming themselves with makeshift fires or resting on the cold ground. Hundreds of displaced Syrians were also returning to Syria from Lebanon, with dozens of cars lining up to enter. Turkish officials have not said how many Syrians have returned since Assad’s downfall. The country hosts 3 million refugees.

